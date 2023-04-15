Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .216.
- Garcia has had a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- In 23.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (53.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (30.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
