The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Bregman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
  • Bregman has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this season, Bregman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.