Astros vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Hunter Brown and Jon Gray are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers face off on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).
Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-175
|+145
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
- The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won six of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Houston has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Houston has played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-0).
- The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-5
|3-3
|4-3
|2-5
|4-6
|2-2
