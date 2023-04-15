On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .158 with two walks.
  • Twice in 10 games this season, Meyers has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Meyers has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Gray (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
