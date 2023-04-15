After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Tucker is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (28.6%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (35.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

