After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Tucker is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (28.6%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Tucker has driven in a run in seven games this year (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (35.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In four of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Gray (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
