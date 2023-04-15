The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 58.6% of his games last year (58 of 99), Taveras had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a home run in 5.1% of his games last year (five of 99), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras drove in a run in 22 games last year out of 99 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He came around to score 34 times in 99 games (34.3%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .270 AVG .252 .318 OBP .299 .396 SLG .335 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 16 41/11 K/BB 47/10 7 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 49 31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%) 3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)