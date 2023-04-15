On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .350 with three doubles and two walks.

Dubon enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429.

In nine of 10 games this year (90.0%) Dubon has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (40.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.

Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once six times this year (60.0%), including one multi-run game.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

