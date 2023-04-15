Rangers vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Hunter Brown is set to start for the Houston Astros on Saturday against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rangers have +145 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.
Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-175
|+145
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Texas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 13 opportunities.
- The Rangers have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-3
|2-2
|4-2
|4-3
|7-4
|1-1
