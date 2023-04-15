Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .143.

Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

