Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .218.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with more than one RBI four times (28.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, one per game).
- Valdez (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (1.89), 41st in WHIP (1.211), and 46th in K/9 (8.5).
