After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .203 with a double, two home runs and 11 walks.

Bregman is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

This season, Bregman has posted at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bregman has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings