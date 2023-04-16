Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (7-8) against the Texas Rangers (8-6) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on April 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (1-1) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (1-1) will answer the bell for the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won one of its three games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 76 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).

Astros Schedule