Astros vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros hit the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, at 7:08 PM ET.
The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.
Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-200
|+165
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros are 7-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).
- Houston has a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).
- The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.
- Houston has played in 15 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-5-0).
- The Astros have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-5
|3-3
|4-3
|3-5
|5-6
|2-2
