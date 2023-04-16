On Sunday, April 16 at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (7-8) host the Texas Rangers (8-6) at Minute Maid Park. Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while Andrew Heaney will take the hill for the Rangers.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +165 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (1-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (1-1, 8.22 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Astros went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Rangers this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-3.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

