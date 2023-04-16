Jonah Heim -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .270.
  • Heim has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Heim has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Valdez (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (1.89), 41st in WHIP (1.211), and 46th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
