Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Lowe will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.
- In 85.7% of his 14 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (64.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, one per game).
- Valdez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
