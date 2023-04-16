Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

The favored Astros have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -200 +165 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rangers have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 2-3 4-2 4-4 7-5 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.