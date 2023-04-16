Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Texas is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 75.

The Rangers have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rangers are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Texas has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.274 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney will get the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing five innings and giving up no earned runs.

Heaney has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 3.6 frames when he pitches.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Royals W 11-2 Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals L 10-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals - Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals - Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Shintaro Fujinami 4/22/2023 Athletics - Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami

