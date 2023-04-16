After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .135 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Grossman has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings