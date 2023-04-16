The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT and BSSC. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -7.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to total more than 225.5 points.
  • The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 36 out of the 49 games, or 73.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 75% chance to win.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has a 226.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.2 more points than this game's total.
  • Los Angeles has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Clippers have been victorious in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2
Clippers 38 46.3% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of Suns' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road games (21-19-0).
  • The Suns average just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).
  • Phoenix has a 32-10 record against the spread and a 33-10 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Clippers have hit the over eight times.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).
  • The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 34-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40
Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
33-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
33-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
36-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

