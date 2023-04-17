The Toronto Blue Jays (10-6) and the Houston Astros (7-9) will match up in the series opener on Monday, April 17 at Minute Maid Park, with Kevin Gausman pitching for the Blue Jays and Cristian Javier taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (1-1, 1.35 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (1-0, 4.24 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in nine games this season and won six (66.7%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a record of 6-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Astros have were defeated in both of the matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

The Astros have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

