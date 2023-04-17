Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden features the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, April 17, broadcast on .

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel:
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA
12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS
11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA
10/17/2022 Bruins Panthers 5-3 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.
  • The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Bruins have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1%
Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6%
Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2%
Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
  • The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

