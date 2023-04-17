Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .150
- Duran has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Duran has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Lyles (0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th.
