Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .160 with four walks.
- Meyers has had a base hit in three of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Meyers has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 12 games.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.63 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gausman (1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (11.3).
