Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .282.
- In 63.6% of his 11 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Heim has driven home a run in four games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (27.3%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
