Marcus Semien -- batting .262 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien is hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Semien has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (40.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Semien has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (six of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

