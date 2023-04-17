The Edmonton Oilers ready for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW. Bookmakers favor the Oilers in this matchup, with -195 moneyline odds against the Kings (+165).

Oilers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW

ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-195) Kings (+165) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 60.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (36-24).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Edmonton has a record of 15-7 (winning 68.2%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 66.1%.

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 17, or 43.6%, of the 39 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has entered four games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Oilers vs. Kings Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In Edmonton's past 10 games, it went over twice.

During their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Oilers are the top-scoring unit in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.

The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.

Kings Advanced Stats

In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

In their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 7.4 goals, 1.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kings have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (274 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

