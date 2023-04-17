On Monday, April 17 at 7:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (9-6) visit the Kansas City Royals (4-12) at Kauffman Stadium. Jacob deGrom will get the nod for the Rangers, while Jordan Lyles will take the hill for the Royals.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +180 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (1-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-2, 5.19 ERA)

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win four times (25%) in those contests.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +500 - 4th

