Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th.
