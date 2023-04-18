Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (batting .146 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .200.
- Garcia has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 53.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In eight games this season (53.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Keller (2-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
