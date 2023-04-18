Chris Bassitt gets the nod on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 13th in MLB play with 18 total home runs.

Houston's .390 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (86 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros' .335 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Astros' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.41 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.35 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Urquidy will look to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 innings per outing).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Pirates W 7-0 Away Jose Urquidy Rich Hill 4/14/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers W 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers L 9-1 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves - Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays - Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley

