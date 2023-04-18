Julius Randle could make a big impact for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Randle, in his most recent time out, had 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 101-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Now let's dig into Randle's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.1 23.9 Rebounds 8.5 10.0 7.1 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.8 PRA 36.5 39.2 34.8 PR -- 35.1 31 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Julius Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Randle is responsible for taking 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Randle's Knicks average 101.0 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 106.9 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

Giving up 23.0 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 34 19 10 4 3 0 2 1/24/2023 38 36 13 4 8 0 0 12/4/2022 35 18 9 4 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 15 9 7 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Randle or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.