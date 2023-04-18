Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .281 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 17 hits and an OBP of .452, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had an RBI in seven games this year (41.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (29.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.86 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Bassitt (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.63 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
