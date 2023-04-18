On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Semien enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits six times (37.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.8% of his games this year, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings