Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nate Lowe -- hitting .262 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with two or more RBI three times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this year (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.4 per game).
- Keller (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
