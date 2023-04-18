Nate Lowe and Vinnie Pasquantino will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 18 total home runs.

Texas ranks 16th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .237 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Texas scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (88 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers' .308 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.3 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Eovaldi will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Royals L 10-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros W 9-1 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals W 4-0 Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals - Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Shintaro Fujinami 4/22/2023 Athletics - Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics - Home Jacob deGrom JP Sears 4/24/2023 Reds - Away Nathan Eovaldi -

