Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 18 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks 22nd in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 88 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Astros have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.330).

The Astros rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.44 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Garcia (0-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

Garcia has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Luis Garcia Martín Pérez 4/15/2023 Rangers W 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Jon Gray 4/16/2023 Rangers L 9-1 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 4/17/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Home Cristian Javier Kevin Gausman 4/18/2023 Blue Jays L 4-2 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Bassitt 4/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luis Garcia José Berríos 4/21/2023 Braves - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves - Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays - Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays - Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen

