In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams average 226.4 points per game between them, 5.9 more than this game's point total.

These two teams allow 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Milwaukee has compiled a 44-34-4 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 31.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 6.0 Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 33.0 Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 15.1 Jrue Holiday 20.5 -105 16.0

