After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .200 with .

Duran has picked up a hit in four games this season (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.

Duran has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

