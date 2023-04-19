Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .105 with a double and a walk.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Taveras has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.88 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
