The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -4.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

In 61 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.

The average total in Philadelphia's contests this year is 226.1, 16.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The 76ers are 48-34-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Philadelphia has been favored 56 times and won 41, or 73.2%, of those games.

This season, Philadelphia has won 20 of its 27 games, or 74.1%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the 76ers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 66 of 82 games this season.

Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 16.4 more points than this game's total.

Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

Brooklyn has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 61 74.4% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 66 80.5% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The 76ers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (23-18-0).

The 115.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 2.7 more points than the Nets give up (112.5).

Philadelphia has a 35-11 record against the spread and a 41-5 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 17-18 47-35 Nets 43-39 13-4 37-45

76ers vs. Nets Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.