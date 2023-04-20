Thursday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) and the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Barclays Center features the 76ers' James Harden as a player to watch.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

76ers' Last Game

The 76ers defeated the Nets, 96-84, on Monday. Tyrese Maxey poured in a team-high 33 points for the 76ers, and Cameron Johnson had 28 for the Nets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Maxey 33 3 0 0 1 6 Tobias Harris 20 12 2 1 0 1 Joel Embiid 20 19 7 1 3 0

Nets' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Johnson 28 4 1 2 1 5 Mikal Bridges 21 5 7 1 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 12 4 6 1 0 1

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is tops on his squad in both points (33.1) and rebounds (10.2) per game, and also averages 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in the NBA).

Harden paces his squad in assists per game (10.7), and also averages 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris puts up 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Maxey puts up 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton averages 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is averaging a team-high 20.1 points per game. And he is contributing 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging a team-high 6.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Nicolas Claxton tops the Nets in rebounding (9.2 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in the league).

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges BKN 26.6 4.6 3 1 0.5 2.4 Joel Embiid PHI 19.7 7.3 2.7 0.3 1.1 0.4 Spencer Dinwiddie BKN 11.6 3.5 8.9 0.9 0.2 1.1 James Harden PHI 11.4 2.7 6.3 1.2 0.3 2.1 Tyrese Maxey PHI 14.4 2.5 2.1 0.9 0.2 2.4 Nicolas Claxton BKN 9.9 8.5 2 1 2 0

