The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning are ahead in the series 1-0.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR 12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players