The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .206 with a double, four home runs and five walks.

In 58.8% of his 17 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this year (58.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (35.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings