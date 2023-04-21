After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .216 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Bregman has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

