Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .216 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Bregman has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.53, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
