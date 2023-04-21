In the series opener on Friday, April 21, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (14-5) square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (9-10). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Astros vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (2-0, 1.53 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (2-0, 1.93 ERA)

Astros vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Braves have gone 12-5 (70.6%).

Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have an 8-2 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

The Astros have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -130 - 1st

