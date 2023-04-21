Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Royals.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has two doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .208.
- In three of seven games this year, Taveras has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- In two games this season, Taveras has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.71).
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
