How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take the field on Friday at Globe Life Field against JP Sears, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 21 total home runs.
- Texas ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .415.
- The Rangers' .250 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (112 total, 6.2 per game).
- The Rangers rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Rangers strike out 8.3 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.188).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Hunter Brown
|4/16/2023
|Astros
|W 9-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|4/17/2023
|Royals
|W 4-0
|Away
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
|4/18/2023
|Royals
|W 12-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
|4/19/2023
|Royals
|W 12-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Brady Singer
|4/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|4/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Muller
|4/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Nick Lodolo
|4/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luke Weaver
|4/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
