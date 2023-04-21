Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 21 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .222 with a double and a walk.

Diaz has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Diaz has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of seven games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings