Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Kyle Wright, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 Astros matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has played as an underdog of -105 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 20 games with a total.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-7 4-3 4-3 6-7 8-7 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.